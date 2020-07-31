Need travel COVID test results in 72 hours?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lot of people will be traveling to South Dakota from other states for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and some states require those people to be quarantined for 14 days upon returning or a negative coronavirus test result.

The tests required by those states will need to be done and have a result 72 hours before entering those states. Monument Health says, they currently do not have the capability to turn around tests for those people in that time frame.

For those who are asymptomatic, the tests at Monument Health take five to seven days to get a result. The rapid tests are reserved for in-patients or the emergency department patients who have symptoms. They don’t do the rapid tests for people who are asymptomatic because the testing supplies are very limited.

”We are working with the department of health to obtain more testing supplies,” Emily Leech, the Laboratory Services Director at Monument Health said. “We are also working with other vendors to offer some more testing and we’re hoping to be able to offer and expand the testing in September and open up testing to more individuals within the community.”

If anyone needs to do travel testing, Monument Health suggests looking for in-home testing kits from some vendors that can give you a result within 72 hours.

