Advertisement

Little food pantry unveiled in Lakota Homes community

By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The Rotary Club of Rapid City sets up a free food pantry Friday by the Oyate Community Center of Lakota Homes in Rapid City.

On Friday, the Rotary Club members, Lakota Homes board of directors, Rapid City Police, members of city council, and South Dakota State University extension all participated in the dedication ceremony, expressing how they hope to bring a positive change to the community.

The Rotary Club says with the pandemic this year, members are even more eager to find a way to reach out.

“This year our goal is to help diversity, the children, the elderly, and combat hunger,” Dr. Ashok Kumar, Presidet of the Rapid City Rotary Club says, they were planning on those goals before the pandemic hits. And now, the members of the club are passionate about to put in more effort especially in combating food insecurity.

”There are other food boxes around town but they are often times associated with a church. We’re pleased to find a location for this, in a community.”

The Rapid City Rotary Club says this is the first time they dedicated a free food pantry in the Lakota Homes community.

If anyone would like to donate non-perishable food items or funds, please contact the Lakota Homes office.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flag football meets every Tuesday evening in Pierre

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Flag football is open for new members in Pierre.

Community

Salvation Army will virturally ‘stuff the bus’ this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Helping those in need by donating school supplies.

Community

Pactola Pines Marina says rentals are ‘absolutely crazy’ this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Boat rental sales have increased at Pactola Lake.

News

News businesses going up at Dakota Market Square

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The parking lot of Rapid City's Dakota Market Square is ready for the next phase of the project.

Latest News

Community

Rapid City City Hall adds service desk in the lobby

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Renovations continue

News

Drone shots over fires can land you in trouble

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Connor Matteson
There are more than a hundred cases of drones flying too close to aircraft's around the nation.

News

After almost 50 years, Lawrence County Commission looks to rebuild jail

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Lawrence County Jail was designed in 1974 and has reached a point where it’s time to build a new one.

News

Rapid City Police Department promotes two lieutenants

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
The Rapid City Police Department promoted two sergeants to lieutenants on Thursday.

News

Local produce sales surge during Coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
From toilet paper to coins, many things are in high demand during the pandemic. Locally produced food seems to be yet another hot commodity.

News

School of Mines students dust off old trails with grant funding

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Alexus Davila
Game, Fish and Parks will give more than $48,000 to the college to help create and maintain mountain bike trails on campus.