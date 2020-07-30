The Northern Hills is seeing a housing boom during the pandemic

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Unlike other businesses, realtors in the Northern Hills have been busy for much of the pandemic and it doesn’t look like things are slowing down.

President of the Mount Rushmore Area Association of REALTORS, Jason Tysdal, said he was nervous at the start of the pandemic but that quickly went away.

“I think kind of like everybody else, we had a pause, wondering, what is this going to do to us and what’s it going to do to the world. And after everything, that initial pause, everything kind of started moving again and then the phones started ringing and the emails started coming in once they saw what our state was doing and so far our sales have gone up for June,” said Jason Tysdal, president of the Mount Rushmore Area Association of REALTORS.

Tysdal said the area’s numbers are up from last June for both people buying homes and building them,” We’re seeing an increase in interest; phone calls, emails, inquiries all over the place. We’ve got people from all states, it’s not one demographic, it’s not one state, they’re coming from everywhere. People who have been on the fence about moving out of their current state for a variety of reasons, whatever they may be.”

Tysdal said people looking for homes seem to be about 25 percent locals and 75 percent people from elsewhere and they're in the Hills for a variety of reasons.

“They’ve been thinking about it at one time or another and so now the pandemic kicked it off, then for a variety of reasons whatever they may be,” said Tysdal. “But, they’ve liked seeing what South Dakota’s done and what our area does, anywhere from the recreation that we provide or that the Hills provide, our economy.”

Tysdal said July was much like June and believes this housing boom with continue into the fall.

