State says 61 coronavirus cases now linked to church camp

Department of Health links 32 coronavirus cases to Black Hills church camp
Department of Health links 32 coronavirus cases to Black Hills church camp(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Number of coronavirus cases linked to a Black Hills Church camp grows to 61. That's the word Thursday from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state first talked about the cases from Camp Judson outside of Keystone on Monday. They say that six of those 61 cases have recovered. The ages range from the five-to-nine year old group up to the 40-to-44 year old group and 75-percent of the cases are in teenagers.

South Dakota epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says, “The severity of illness has been such that no one has been hospitalized at this time. We have no deaths and individuals have had a various range of symptoms, some of them being cough, a little bit of fever and individuals who have had more gastrointestinal symptoms. So it has really kind of spanned the gamut in terms of what kind of symptoms individuals experience.” Clayton says the list of campers and staff who were there at the camp totaled 328 names.

