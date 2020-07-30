Advertisement

State links 32 COVID-19 casses to Black Hills church camp

State links 32 COVId-19 cases to Black Hills church camp
State links 32 COVId-19 cases to Black Hills church camp(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The number of coronavirus infections linked to a Black Hills church camp grows. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Health said that 32 campers and staff at Camp Judson outside Keystone have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday of this week, he Health Department said they had less than 10 cases found from the camp.

The Health Department says all of the cases they've identified are South Dakota residents. Camp Judson has now canceled camps for this summer. Should there be concern that a similar spread could happen in a school? One local doctor says it's a legitimate comparison.

Dr. Nancy Babbitt says, "It's not a difficult concept to know how to prevent spreading any kind of infectious disease that's spread through respiratory droplets. And so that's wearing a mask. Many countries over the world have set up schools to have screens between students that are clear plastic, like we have in medical facilities. So yes, that shows us what is to come in schools if there's not some plan for preventing transmission, should it develop in a school."

Doctor Babbitt says there are some illnesses associated with children getting coronavirus that are concerning, but overall, kids seem to be doing well. She says the big concern is that kids can be spreaders of the virus to staff and teachers who are at higher risk..

Latest News

Coronavirus

Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
Over 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

News

Rapid City pediatrician says kids should wear masks to school

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With communities across South Dakota releasing back to school plans, and Governor Kristi Noem making statements about the use of masks in the classroom, parents have to decide where they stand on the mask debate and how they can help their child prepare to head back to school.

Coronavirus

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

Updated: 1 hour ago
As the world races to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham cures.

News

Local produce sales surge during Coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
From toilet paper to coins, many things are in high demand during the pandemic. Locally produced food seems to be yet another hot commodity.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has fostered fear and forced changed in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
This pandemic has fostered fear and forced change in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

News

Rapid City pediatrician says kids should wear masks to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With communities across South Dakota releasing back to school plans, and Governor Kristi Noem making statements about the use of masks in the classroom, parents have to decide where they stand on the mask debate and how they can help their child prepare to head back to school.

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

Economy

Central States Fair is less than 30 days away

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Central States Fair is happening with new events