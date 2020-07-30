Advertisement

Spearfish picks school start date, discusses masks being mandated during the school year

Spearfish High School
Spearfish High School(KEVN KOTA)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) -The Spearfish School District held a special board meeting to discuss a start date and the use of masks in school.

The board unanimously approved starting school on September 8th

Under the school board’s current plan for opening masks would be required in phase 2 if there are any positives COVID tests in the schools.

Community members spoke out on both sides with some agreeing that masks should be up to the parents while a majority of the speakers including a letter signed by physicians at Monument Health in Spearfish want masks required from the beginning of the school year

“We are going to take all of that into consideration and we are also going to have an opinion from our attorney on the restart plan. We will take all of that into account to figure out how to bring our kids back as safely as possible, but realistically as well,” Kirk Easton, Superintendent, says

The board will meet on August 10th with hopes of approving the finals plans for how the school district will operate.

