South Dakota GOP lawmakers want to hold off on spending COVID cash

The federal government sent South Dakota $1.25 billion in coronavirus aid
The South Dakota Legislature meets in January. State GOP lawmakers want to wait until then to spend federal pandemic relief funds.
The South Dakota Legislature meets in January. State GOP lawmakers want to wait until then to spend federal pandemic relief funds.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Top South Dakota Republican lawmakers say they would rather wait until the legislative session in January to decide how to use the bulk of federal funds for addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kristi Noem held a conference call with legislators to discuss how the state is using $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Republican legislative leaders say they hope Congress extends the deadline beyond the end of the year to allocate money. If that happens, they say there may not be a special session this fall. But House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says, “There’s still some things up in the air.”

