Rapid City Police Department promotes two lieutenants

Lt. Tim Doyle and Lt. Christian Sigel will each oversee operations in one of the city’s four main sectors.
Tim Doyle and Christian Sigel of the Rapid City Police Department have been promoted to lieutenant.
Tim Doyle and Christian Sigel of the Rapid City Police Department have been promoted to lieutenant.(Rapid City Police Department)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department promoted two sergeants to lieutenants on Thursday.

The two new lieutenants will be transitioned to the RCPD’s Patrol Division as sector lieutenants where they will each oversee operations in one of the city’s four main sectors.

“Lt. Doyle and Lt. Sigel have had distinguished careers with our agency in which they’ve demonstrated a clear dedication for serving the citizens of Rapid City,” says Interim Chief of Police Don Hedrick.

Lt. Tim Doyle has been with RCPD since 2007. He worked in the Patrol Division and was assigned as the school liaison officer for Southwest Middle School and Central High School in 2010. In 2017, Lt. Doyle was promoted to Sergeant and was reassigned as the RCPD’s Juvenile Operations Sergeant in 2019.

His ancillary duties include being a member of the Peer Support Team and the Fitness Team.

Lt. Christian Sigel, a graduate of Steven High School, began his career in the RCPD’s Patrol Division in 2006. In 2014, he was reassigned as a detective on the United Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce. Lt. Sigel was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2016 where he supervised officers in the Patrol Division. Most recently, he served as the RCPD’s Training Administrator.

He is the entry team leader for the Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team, the agency’s lead emergency driving instructor, and serves on the RCPD’s Honor Guard team.

“It’s extremely evident that they will continue to put the community first in every decision they make as members of the RCPD’s Command Team,” said Hedrick.

