Rapid City City Hall adds service desk in the lobby

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Rapid City City Hall now has a temporary customer service desk to give the public an in-person access to Public Works and Community Development. People should call the departments when they arrive at the entrance.

Both the City Finance Office windows, including the City Cashier’s Office, are now open to the general public with new divider shields. The City says the renovations are in the home stretch.

”There will be one other phase that will finish up the project, that should take place by the end of November, we should be all moved in by the end of December,” Rod Johnson, the operations management engineer for city of Rapid City says.

The City says that quite a few of City employees are working from home because of COVID-19, so the construction timing has not affected their work.

