One South Dakotan dies from methanol poisoning in hand sanitizer

Three people in South Dakota have been hospitalized after using this type of sanitizer, one has died.
The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol. (Source: FDA)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota health officials are urging people to check their hand sanitizers after several hospitalizations in the state, including one death, were linked to sanitizers made with methanol.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton issued the advisory Thursday morning during the state’s coronavirus briefing. He said three people in South Dakota have been hospitalized after using this type of sanitizer, and one person has died from it.

“All of them have been hospitalized after ingesting or drinking that hand sanitizer solution,” Clayton said.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about several methanol-based hand sanitizers earlier this summer.

Clayton said if you have any hand sanitizer containing methanol, throw it away immediately.

