Monument Health is prepared for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -More people on the road means the potential for more accidents.

That’s why Monument Health takes extra precautions getting ready for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

During the annual event, the hospital has more specialties on call, especially surgeons. There are also more call staff and surgical supplies available.

The director for the on-call transfer center, Marla Venjohn, says they don't know how many rally-goers to expect this year, and she doesn't know what COVID will bring, which is why they did additional planning.

The plan includes added caregiver support at all their facilities to screen people as they come in as well as increasing drive-up testing capabilities.

"We've also partnered with the South Dakota Department of Health to get some Abbott ID NOW analyzers in some of our Monument Health sites to increase the testing capacity. So that will be something different this year to plan for COVID," says Venjohn.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak during the rally, the hospital is prepared.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.