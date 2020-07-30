Advertisement

Lingering isolated showers today and tomorrow; cooler this weekend!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The upper level low that brought the tropical downpours Wednesday is moving off to the southeast today. However, lingering moisture and some afternoon heating will spark some isolated showers and thundershowers this afternoon.

Isolated thundershowers are possible again Friday as a weak disturbance moves southeast across the area. Then a backdoor cold front will usher in below normal temperatures over the weekend with highs Sunday only in the 70s!

A vigorous trough will bring more rain by the middle of next week!

