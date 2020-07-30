Advertisement

Lawrence County Commission is looking at building a new jail

The Lawrence County Jail was designed in 1974 and has reached a point where it’s time to build a new one.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lawrence County Jail was designed in 1974 and has reached a point where it’s time to build a new one.

Lawrence County Sheriff, Brian Dean, said jails are typically designed to last around 20 years before they need new plumbing, electricity, and other renovations. The current jail was designed in 1974 so Dean said it was definitely time to look at building a new one. A consulting agency out of Indiana determined that that was correct and the Lawrence County Commission is now in the process of finding a property for a new jail.

“It certainly isn’t about desire, it’s about need. And a new jail would bring safety, functionality, it would bring utility, and it would bring an opportunity for the future.,” said Dean.

Dean said they’re outgrowing the current jail and a new one would give them room to grow in the future as well.

