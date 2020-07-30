Kids Carnival coming back to Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -If you are looking to enjoy the nice weather in the forecast for Saturday, Main Street Square is hosting a family-friendly event.

The ninth annual Kids Carnival is back. This year’s event will be scaled back due to the ongoing pandemic but will still feature food vendors, caricature drawings, and a bounce house.

The square will also have masks and hand sanitizer available for anyone who attends.

“It is outdoors so people can spread out and have a good time. Let kids be kids, a lot of parents have had their kids inside and just want them to get out and burn some energy and this weekend will be a good opportunity to do that,” Domico Rodriguez, Executive Director for Main Street Square, says

The Carnival runs from 11 AM until 3 pm on Saturday.

