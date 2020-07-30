Advertisement

Kids Carnival coming back to Main Street Square

Kids Carnival at MSS
Kids Carnival at MSS(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -If you are looking to enjoy the nice weather in the forecast for Saturday, Main Street Square is hosting a family-friendly event.

The ninth annual Kids Carnival is back. This year’s event will be scaled back due to the ongoing pandemic but will still feature food vendors, caricature drawings, and a bounce house.

The square will also have masks and hand sanitizer available for anyone who attends.

“It is outdoors so people can spread out and have a good time. Let kids be kids, a lot of parents have had their kids inside and just want them to get out and burn some energy and this weekend will be a good opportunity to do that,” Domico Rodriguez, Executive Director for Main Street Square, says

The Carnival runs from 11 AM until 3 pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eastman sentencing

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Monument Health takes precautions for Sturgis Rally

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City Police looking for help in finding missing teen

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
Rapid City Police are looking for help in finding a missing 14-year old girl.

News

Rally travel

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Flying a drone over a fire can land you in trouble

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
There are more than a hundred cases of drones flying too close to aircraft's around the nation.

Latest News

News

State says 61 coronavirus cases now linked to church camp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The Number of coronavirus cases linked to a Black Hills Church camp grows to 61.

Sturgis Rally

Monument Health is prepared for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Monument Health has been working on plans for the rally.

Education

Rapid City Catholic School System will require masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students are getting ready to head back to school.

News

Man sentenced to 60 years for killing former Rapid City teacher

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin and Jack Caudill
A psychology expert testified an alleged past trauma in the hearing

Education

Superintendents meet to ask questions on reopening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
The meeting helps the districts collaborate and learn from each other on a range of topics.