Advertisement

John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

By JEFF MARTIN
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

The arc of Lewis' legacy of activism will once again be tied to Ebenezer's former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., whose sermons Lewis discovered while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-old boy growing up in then-segregated Alabama.

King continued to inspire Lewis' civil rights work for the next 65 years as he fought segregation during sometimes bloody marches, Greyhound bus "Freedom Rides" across the South and later during his long tenure in the U.S. Congress.

Lewis died July 17 at age 80.

Former President Barack Obama will be attending Thursday's funeral and is expected to address mourners, according to a person familiar with the arrangements who was not authorized to speak publicly. President George W. Bush's office said the former president and first lady Laura Bush also will attend.

"He was my hero," Ebenezer's senior pastor, The Rev. Raphael Warnock, said in an interview late Wednesday. "He laid it all on the line, at the risk of life and limb."

"He read the Gospel, and he actually believed it — love your enemies," added Warnock, who will officiate the funeral.

When Lewis was 15, he heard King's sermons on WRMA, a radio station in Montgomery, Alabama, he recalled in an interview for the Southern Oral History Program.

"Later I saw him on many occasions in Nashville while I was in school between 1958 and '61," Lewis said. "In a sense, he was my leader."

King was "the person who, more than any other, continued to influence my life, who made me who I was," Lewis wrote in his 1998 autobiography, "Walking with the Wind."

By the summer of 1963, Lewis was addressing thousands of people during the March on Washington, speaking shortly before King gave his "I Have a Dream" speech. He spoke then about Black people beaten by police and jailed — themes that resonate vividly in today's times.

"My friends, let us not forget that we are involved in a serious social revolution," Lewis told the huge crowd on the Washington Mall.

"To those who have said, 'Be patient and wait,' we have long said that we cannot be patient," he added. "We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now! We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again."

In 1965, Lewis was beaten by Alabama state troopers in the city of Selma in what became known as "Bloody Sunday."

Last Sunday, his casket was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. The wagon rolled over a carpet of rose petals on the bridge that spans the Alabama River. On the south side of the bridge, where Lewis was attacked by the law officers, family members placed red roses that the carriage rolled over, marking the spot where Lewis spilled his blood and suffered a head injury.

Lewis was later awarded the Medal of Freedom by the nation's first Black president in 2011.

He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta.

On Monday, a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington drew congressional leaders from both parties. Lewis was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. On Wednesday he was lauded as a warrior and hero during a ceremony at the Georgia Capitol, where people paid their final respects to the civil rights icon in one of the last memorials.

Lewis was a member of Ebenezer, and "it was my honor to serve as pastor to John Lewis, a man of faith and a true American patriot who selflessly risked life and limb in the sacred cause of truth-telling and justice-making in the world," Warnock said in a statement before the funeral.

"He was wounded for America's transgressions, crushed for our iniquities and by his bruises we are healed," Warnock added. "Today we weep. Tomorrow we continue the work of healing that was his life's work."

___

Associated Press Writers Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump embraces doctors group's false claims, ignores experts

Updated: moments ago
|
President Donald Trump does not back away from support for a controversial medical group.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

Coronavirus

2 grim reports are expected on virus’ damage to US economy

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
A huge plunge in consumer spending, especially as people stayed home as the coronavirus raged, is estimated to have sent the economy sinking at a roughly 32% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be roughly triple the previous record economic contraction.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a track toward the U.S. mainland.

National Politics

US agents in Portland to pull back, but tensions remain

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and MIKE BALSAMO
The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests.

Latest News

National

Officials say COVID-19 still serious threat 6 months after WHO declared it public health concern

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump is calling on governors to reopen their states, but his coronavirus task force warns at least 21 states may need stronger restrictions.

National

Push to renew Voting Rights Act after Rep. John Lewis' death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The 1965 act was largely invalidated by the Supreme Court in 2013, specifically a portion that required states and counties with a history of discrimination to seek permission from the federal government to make election changes.

National Politics

Senator, union leader: Postal Service considers downsizing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Father, son with COVID-19 forced into Hawaii isolation facility after breaking quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KHNL Staff
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.

National

Father, son with COVID-19 detained at Hawaii facility after teen refused to isolate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.