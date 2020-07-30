Advertisement

Isolated showers Friday and Saturday, but a cooler start for August

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer temperatures make a return Friday with a possible afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe. The showers and thunderstorms Friday will be off and on, with most of the activity staying over the Black Hills. Leading into the weekend and the start of August, we are going to be in much cooler temperatures. We are still tracking the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, but the stronger storms will be off toward Central South Dakota. The sun is back on Sunday, but we will be staying in the upper 70s for the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Upper 80s for Friday but much cooler temps for the start of August

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Forecast

Lingering isolated showers today and tomorrow; cooler this weekend!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

More rain overnight, skies clearing Thursday!

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Scattered showers and thundershowers continue this evening

Latest News

More rain overnight!

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT

Forecast

More showers and thunderstorms today

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch Wednesday and Wednesday Night!

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
Flash Flood Watch Wednesday and Wednesday Night!

Forecast

Rain into Wednesday Night, Some Heavy Rains Possible!

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT

Forecast

Beneficial rains on the way!

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast