Despite Trump’s remark, South Dakota election is on track

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Associated Press) -The electoral process in South Dakota is on track for a November 3 general election despite President Donald Trump’s suggestion on Thursday that it could be delayed.

The Secretary of State’s office said it is planning to open absentee voting on September 18 and operate polling stations on November 3. During the state’s primary elections on June 2, over half of voters cast their ballots through absentee voting. Secretary of State Steve Barnett even encouraged mail-in voting by sending absentee applications to registered voters.

Trump suggested the delay as he pushed unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting would result in fraud. But shifting Election Day is virtually impossible and the very idea represented an attempt to undermine confidence in the American political system.

Congress would have to delay the election. South Dakota’s Republican congressional delegation rebuffed Trump’s idea. Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson all said the election should proceed as planned

Thune, who is the Senate majority whip, told CNN, “I think we’ve had elections every November since about 1788, and I expect that will be the case again this year.”

Gov. Kristi Noem’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the election or Trump’s comments.

