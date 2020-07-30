44 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Active cases decline Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Thursday, though active cases fell statewide.

The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 8,685. Active cases fell by 37 to 866.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in South Dakota. The state’s total remains at 129.

Current hospitalizations dropped by two to 44. Only two percent of the state’s COVID-19 hospital beds are occupied.

Pennington County recorded eight new cases, making the 111 active cases in the county.

Oglala Lakota County, Mellette County and Meade County reported one new case today.

The state processed 631 tests Thursday, just under seven percent of which came back positive. The positivity rate in the state has been hovering between five and eight percent the past several weeks.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.