The carnival comes to Rushmore Mall

Rushmore Mall hosts a carnival
Rushmore Mall hosts a carnival(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - The rain from Tuesday evening caused the carnival at the Rushmore Mall parking lot to shut down today because of the storms, but if you want some summer fun you still have a shot to hop on a ride.

Tickets are $25 dollars for unlimited rides throughout the rest of the week

with the COVID world we currently live in there are hand sanitizer stations at the carnival, signage to help keep social distancing and all employees are wearing masks.

“People are ready for fun and we hope to provide that with some family entertainment,” Lon McWhorter, Owner mac’s Carnival and Attractions, says

Weather permitting the Carnival will pick up Wednesday and run through Friday from 5-10 Saturday from 12-10 PM and Sunday from 12-5 PM

