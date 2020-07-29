Advertisement

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center releases reopening guidelines

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has guidelines in response to COVID-19.
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has guidelines in response to COVID-19.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Rusmore Plaza Civic Center is reopening and they just announced new guidelines Wednesday.

The guidelines include updates to sanitation, social distancing, ticket purchasing, food and beverage policies, and entrance policies.

Starting Wednesday, the main entrance is limited to the West side entry off of Mt. Rushmore Rd. North during non-event days. Multiple entrances into the facility will only be available for large events.

The Civic Center says, since there are no state or local rules on reopening their facility, they will do whatever they can to stay safe.

“We kind of just opened it up today,” says Heather Jasnoch, the advertising strategist for Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. “But currently our staff is pretty confident that what we are doing is positive, it’s going towards the right direction on making sure this venue is clean for our community for when we do start back up.”

Monument Health has the future naming right of the Civic Center, and has looked over Civic Center’s reopening plan. Public events are currently on hold, but the Civic Center is having meetings with promoters to seek a good timing to bring events back.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Central States Fair is less than 30 days away

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Central States Fair is happening with new events

Economy

Deadwood hotel numbers down for June 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Deadwood hotel numbers are down, but some gaming numbers are up.

News

Pandemic still causing problems for SD's unemployed

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Woman hit by stolen vehicle at Rapid City gas station

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Juvenile driving a stolen vehicle hits, seriously injures a woman at a Rapid City gas station.

Latest News

News

SD Department of Health data error lead to inaccurate totals past two days; 149 new cases in SD

Updated: 4 hours ago
In the past two days, the state has reported a drop in COVID-19 cases. Monday’s report had 49 new positive cases and Tuesday there were 48 new positive cases. The new state total is 8,641.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

South Dakota prepares for federal COVID benefits to end

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota is preparing for federal unemployment benefits to expire.

Economy

Summer 2020 tourism season in full swing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
The Black Hills summer tourism season seems to be chugging along at a good pace, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Carnival

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hill City tourism

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.