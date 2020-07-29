Rushmore Plaza Civic Center releases reopening guidelines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Rusmore Plaza Civic Center is reopening and they just announced new guidelines Wednesday.

The guidelines include updates to sanitation, social distancing, ticket purchasing, food and beverage policies, and entrance policies.

Starting Wednesday, the main entrance is limited to the West side entry off of Mt. Rushmore Rd. North during non-event days. Multiple entrances into the facility will only be available for large events.

The Civic Center says, since there are no state or local rules on reopening their facility, they will do whatever they can to stay safe.

“We kind of just opened it up today,” says Heather Jasnoch, the advertising strategist for Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. “But currently our staff is pretty confident that what we are doing is positive, it’s going towards the right direction on making sure this venue is clean for our community for when we do start back up.”

Monument Health has the future naming right of the Civic Center, and has looked over Civic Center’s reopening plan. Public events are currently on hold, but the Civic Center is having meetings with promoters to seek a good timing to bring events back.

