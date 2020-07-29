Advertisement

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington.
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington.(Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - GOP Rep. Louis Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, one day after attending a House hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr.

Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask for part of the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday. Politico reported the positive test, according to multiple sources.

He was tested in a pre-screening at the White House before a scheduled trip to his home state with President Donald Trump. In an interview with Gray station KLTV, Gohmert said he was not experiencing any symptoms.

“If I hadn’t been going with the president, since I don’t feel badly, I would never have known unless I become very symptomatic after this,” he said.

After the diagnosis, Gohmert returned to his Washington office to tell staff, ABC News reported.

Gohmert told CNN in June that he was not wearing a mask because he was regularly tested for COVID-19.

He added that if he gets the virus, "you'll never see me without a mask."

The Hill reporter Olivia Beavers shared video Wednesday showing Gohmert and Barr close to each other in the Capitol halls, both without masks. She said the two exchanged “a comment or two” before the hearing.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s visit to a U.S. fracking hub on the West Texas plains comes during the state’s fierce coronavirus outbreak and a global oil and gas glut that is putting the squeeze on his loyal donors in the petroleum industry.

National Politics

4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry.

Coronavirus

Which airline should I fly in 2020 (and beyond)?

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sam Kemmis
If you have to fly during the pandemic, here are some things to consider.

Latest News

National Politics

US to bring 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,400 more

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Spurred on by President Donald Trump’s demand to pull troops out of Germany, the U.S. will bring about 6,400 forces home and shift about 5,400 to other countries in Europe, U.S. defense officials said Wednesday, detailing a Pentagon plan that will cost billions of dollars and take years to complete.

National Politics

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump, speaking alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook as negotiations

National Politics

Oregon governor says US agents will begin leaving Portland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Federal agents who have clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, will begin a “phased withdrawal” from the city, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday.

News

South Dakota prepares for federal COVID benefits to end

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota is preparing for federal unemployment benefits to expire.

National

US jabs Russia over claim of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.

National

Stolen teddy bear with dying mother’s message is returned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Two men found the special bear with a dying mother’s recorded message and returned it late Tuesday.