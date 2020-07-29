Advertisement

Police: Man linked to white supremacy group sparked Minneapolis riots over Floyd

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (Gray News) - Police say a man captured on surveillance video breaking windows at a south Minneapolis auto parts store in the days after George Floyd’s death is a Hell’s Angels member who was bent on stirring up social unrest.

The man was dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up. His actions soon led to an arson fire May 27 that police say was the first of several that transformed peaceful protests into chaos. The fires spread and caused an estimated $500 million in damage.

“The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension … this individual’s sole aim was to incite violence,” said Minneapolis police, as cited by WCCO.

The Star Tribune reports a Minneapolis police arson investigator wrote in a search warrant affidavit police identified the 32-year-old suspect through an emailed tip last week.

The search warrant says the man is a known associate of the Aryan Cowboys, a prison gang out of Minnesota and Kentucky. The tip claims he wanted to “sow discord and racial unrest,” WCCO reports.

Police have also linked him to a June incident in Stillwater, Minnesota, where a Muslim woman was harassed by a motorcycle club wearing Aryan Cowboy leather vests.

A Minneapolis police spokesman tells The Associated Press the investigation is open and active.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Minneapolis police identify suspect believed to have escalated violence during Floyd protests

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
The man was dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up. His actions led to an arson fire that police say was the first of several that transformed peaceful protests into chaos.

News

Carnival

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hill City tourism

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

watershed

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

National

Woman's death in great white shark attack shocks Maine community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Officials say the shark fatally bit the 63-year-old victim while she was swimming off Bailey Island.

National

Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
After asking for coronavirus-related deadline extensions in April, the Trump administration now appears to be abandoning that request.

National

AMC, Universal reach agreement to allow films to play at home sooner

Updated: 3 hours ago
In a sign of how the pandemic is remaking Hollywood traditions, AMC Theatres and Universal Studios on Tuesday announced an agreement to shorten the exclusive theatrical window to just 17 days for the studio's films.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

Trump announces deal with Kodak to produce critical products battling COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump announcing a historic deal with Kodak through the defense production act to produce critical products to battle coronavirus as the virus strikes Major League Baseball hard.

News

Make-A-Wish train ride

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.