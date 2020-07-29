Advertisement

More showers and thunderstorms today

Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny(KEVN/KOTA)
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A slow-moving upper level low pressure system will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area today. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with some of the storms, hence a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from Noon today through this evening. Localized areas could see 1″ to 2″ of rainfall.

The low moves southeast of us Thursday, but we will see lingering cloudiness. Isolated thunderstorms are possible mainly south of I-90 Thursday.

Dry weather is expected Friday through the weekend, but temperatures will likely be near normal. The ridge of high pressure that will be building over the western United States will be far enough west that we won’t get too hot in western South Dakota, but 90s will be likely in parts of Wyoming this weekend.

