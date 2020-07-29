More rain overnight, skies clearing Thursday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and thundershowers continue this evening, gradually ending after midnight. Skies will be clearing Thursday, but an isolated afternoon thunderstorm cold pop up in the afternoon, and again on Thursday afternoon.

An afternoon or evening thunderstorm also possible Saturday, then most of us are dry Sunday. And this is a cool first weekend of August. The average high downtown Rapid City is 86° on August 1st - We may not even get out of the 70s on Sunday the 2nd!

