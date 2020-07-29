Advertisement

Make-a-Wish takes teen for a train ride in Hill City

Everyone has a dream or a wish, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation aims to give terminally ill kids the opportunity to make wishes come true, and another one was granted Tuesday.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wishes granted by Make-A-Wish run the gamut, from Disneyland visits, to meet-n-greets, but 16-year-old Andrew Struensee from Wisconsin loves trains, and on Tuesday, he rode the 1880 train in Hill City.

"When he was younger, we were in the Milwaukee Children's Hospital for quite some time, and trying to keep him busy, so I went to the store and got a Thomas video and, from then, it was on!" said Bobbie Struensee, Andrew's mother.

Andrew, his parents, Tim and Bobbie, and sister, Brookelyn, drove through the Badlands, and spent Monday riding UTVs. They hope to go to Bear Country and Mount Rushmore, and stop by Reptile Gardens before heading home Friday.

The Struensees decided on South Dakota because it is close enough to Wisconsin to drive. They worked with Make-a-Wish coordinators in South Dakota and Milwaukee to finalize their plans.

"Once we knew where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do, they just took over and did everything for us," said Struensee. "So, they've been great. They pushed through Andrew's wish so quickly because things were a little dicey for a while, but just wonderful people."

For more information, visit the Make-A-Wish South Dakota website https://southdakota.wish.org/.

