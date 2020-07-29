Participate in the 2020 “Walk to Defeat ALS” from anywhere

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kim Weyer, a participant in the walk, comes on Good Morning KOTA Territory to talk about her experience with a mother who passed away from ALS, along with the importance of the annual event. Due to the pandemic and for the safety of all participants, this year’s Rapid City Walk to Defeat ALS will be a virtual event, held on Saturday, August 1.

Individuals living with ALS are among the most vulnerable to respiratory illnesses, like COVID-19, so it’s important that we do everything possible to limit exposure, said the South Dakota Community Outreach Manager for the ALS Association, MN/ND/SD Chapter, Stacey Donovan.

After the virtual program, participants will be encouraged to take a walk around their neighborhood, at a nearby park, or even in their own backyard. Teams are being very creative about how they can participate in the walk while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Funding raised by the Walk to Defeat ALS in Rapid City will support services like durable medical equipment, speech-generating devices, and respite care for more than 600 families facing ALS across South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

To learn more about the Walk to Defeat ALS in Rapid City and to get involved with the virtual walk on Saturday, August 1, please visit WalkToDefeatALS.org.

