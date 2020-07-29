Grilling with Eric - Grilled Top Round Steak

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What makes a lesser cut of meat tasty? It’s all in the marinade. The right combination of ingredients in a marinade can make the toughest cuts of meat edible.

Here’s the recipe for the marinade for this Top Round Steak: 1/4 cup canola oil, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce. To that, add a tablespoon of ketchup and a teaspoon of granulated garlic or garlic powder. Then add a half teaspoon of pepper and a half teaspoon of dried oregano. Finely, add a few dashes of crushed red pepper flakes.

Place 2 pounds of Top Round Steaks in a Ziploc bag, pour in the marinade and refrigerate 4 to 8 hours.

When ready to grill, bring the steaks to air temperature, discard the marinade and grill on high heat 5 to 8 minutes per side until done.

