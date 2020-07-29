Advertisement

Grilling with Eric - Grilled Top Round Steak

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What makes a lesser cut of meat tasty? It’s all in the marinade. The right combination of ingredients in a marinade can make the toughest cuts of meat edible.

Here’s the recipe for the marinade for this Top Round Steak: 1/4 cup canola oil, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce. To that, add a tablespoon of ketchup and a teaspoon of granulated garlic or garlic powder. Then add a half teaspoon of pepper and a half teaspoon of dried oregano. Finely, add a few dashes of crushed red pepper flakes.

Place 2 pounds of Top Round Steaks in a Ziploc bag, pour in the marinade and refrigerate 4 to 8 hours.

When ready to grill, bring the steaks to air temperature, discard the marinade and grill on high heat 5 to 8 minutes per side until done.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Copper Penny Salad

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Sheridan Cooks - Copper Penny Salad

Cooking With Eric

Tequila Lime Shrimp

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
An easy recipe for tequila lime shrimp

Cooking With Eric

Grilling with Eric - Bacon Burgers

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Grilled bacon burgers recipe

Cooking With Eric

Pork Medallions with Dijon Dill Sauce

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
A super simple summer pork recipe chock full of flavor!

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Grilling with Eric - Marinated Flank Steak

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Eric Gardner shares a viewer-submitted recipe for marinated flank steak

Cooking With Eric

Sheridan Cooks - Chili Cheese Bites

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
A super-easy recipe for breakfast, brunch or lunch

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck and Catering providing good eats in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, WY

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Bagels and Beyond

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
Made from scratch, everything made in-house … this Sheridan bagel shop rocks!

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - The Chocolate Tree

Updated: Mar. 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
The Chocolate Tree in Sheridan, Wyoming is your one stop shop for anything, and I mean anything chocolate!