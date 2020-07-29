Changes to services at the Hope Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even though the Hope Center made some safety adjustments due to the pandemic, they’ve continued to help those in need.

Now, there will be some changes in the services they offer.

To start, the last day for food box distribution will be Thursday, Aug. 6, and outdoor services will end on Friday, Aug. 7.

On Aug. 17, they will move their services back indoors, but things will look different.

Executive director, Melanie Timm, says they will not have group gatherings, and will not be able to offer meals any longer, due to limited resources and space they have to work in.

People can still come in for specific purposes, whether that is to check their mail, get a hygiene kit, or to meet with staff regarding personal goals.

When people go into the building, they will be asked to wear masks and have their temperatures taken.

“It hurts my heart terribly. Our guests are very understanding of our limitations and are lack of resources. And they’re going to be cooperative. So you know I’m hoping that we can go to them in public places such as the parks and other spots where we can continue to feed and gather and just not at this location,” says Timm.

Timm says the number of people they’re serving has grown quite a bit during the pandemic.

