Central States Fair is less than 30 days away

Central States Fair tickets are on sale.
Central States Fair tickets are on sale.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Central States Fair will be held on August 21-30 in Rapid City, and there are a few new things added this year, such as Cars and Carnival, a car show, and Octane Addictions, a freestyle motorcycle jump event featuring world champions.

There are also some adjustments made due to the current situation. For grandstand entertainment, the number of tickets to each event are limited to ensure there will be enough space among people. The concerts will be held for 2 days instead of 3 days. But overall, most things will be going on as usual.

“Tickets have been on sale since July 15 and we will roll until the fair,” Amanda Kammerer, the marketing and livestock coordinator for Black Hills Stock Show says. “And yeah, I would say buy early if you want to come because there is limited amount available.”

As to any health concerns, Kammerer says the Central States Fair would ask people to use personal responsibility and take precautions. “And if you feel comfortable coming out, then great; if you don’t, please sit this one out this year.” Kammerer says.

