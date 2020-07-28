Advertisement

Staff at WAVI see an increase in calls due to the pandemic

Working Against Violence continues to help those in need.
Working Against Violence continues to help those in need.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since the pandemic started, the staff at Working Against Violence has seen a steady influx of calls.

Some inquiries include what someone should do if they need shelter, while other calls deal with referrals.

Development Director for Working Against Violence Kristina Simmons says they expected to see more calls, because usually, anytime there is a crisis, the need for services often increases.

Simmons says the shelter is currently full, but even though they're at capacity, they won't turn anyone away, which is why partner agencies are vital.

"As long as we can keep providing safe, secure shelter, then we're going to remain open. We've remained opened during this entire time, and we're really proud that we're able to still provide those services to the community. And it takes a community working together to help those in need," says Simmons.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or click here for more information about WAVI.

