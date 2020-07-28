Advertisement

South Dakota officials say do not plant unsolicited seeds from China

ationwide, there have been reports of packages from China containing unsolicited seeds.
(Kentucky Department of Agriculture)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture has gotten reports of unsolicited seeds being mailed to South Dakotans, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden said Tuesday.

Nationwide, there have been reports of packages from China containing unsolicited seeds. These unsolicited seeds may contain invasive species, introduce diseases to native plants or be harmful to livestock.

“We’re not sure the intent behind this activity, but I urge the public to refrain from planting these seeds as invasive species can have devastating effects on South Dakota agriculture,” Lt. Gov Rhoden said.

Anyone receiving unsolicited seeds in the mail should do the following:

  • Do not plant the seeds
  • Save the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label
  • Contact the SDDA at 605.773.5425 or email agmail@state.sd.us with the following information: Name, phone number, date received and number of packages

The SDDA continues to monitor the situation and work with the United States Department of Agriculture for further guidance.

Agriculture is a major contributor to South Dakota’s economy, generating $32.5 billion in annual economic activity and employing over 132,000 South Dakotans. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s mission is to promote, protect, and preserve South Dakota agriculture for today and tomorrow.

