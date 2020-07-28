RCAS back to school date is September 8

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September 8 is the new date for Rapid City Area Schools to start.

The delayed date was approved unanimously by the school board Monday night to help give time for teachers to train for the new year.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said this will also give some time to see the effects after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

While Simon works on a new calendar, she proposed elimination of snow days. Rather, students will use technology to learn remotely on those days instead.

Another hot topic at the school board meeting was summer sports.

By a 6 to 1 vote, phase three will begin allowing students at Stevens and Central High Schools to start soccer tryouts, dance practice and focused trainings for other sports.

There were some concerns about moving forward when the athletic directors revealed two students from Stevens High School and one student from Central High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

Board member Curt Pochardt said he was aware of the case at Central High School but not at Stevens High School and is concerned about the communication in the future about students testing positive.

Former board member Christine Stephenson requested a medical expert to weigh in and approve the plans to resume sports and therefore was the only opposing vote.

Brian Johnson, representing school district area 3, said students could miss out on major opportunities, such as a college scholarships, if students cannot practice or train in their athletic activities.

The board members will discuss a plan on how they will handle sports in the Fall to address competitions and performances.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.