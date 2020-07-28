Advertisement

Only 2 new COVID-19 cases reported West River

For two days now, South Dakota's new positive cases hovered below 50
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Only two of South Dakota’s 48 new COVID-19 infections were reported West River Tuesday morning; one in Pennington County and another in Custer County.

For two days now, South Dakota’s new coronavirus cases hovered below 50. Total infections are at 8,492; with 7,474 people recovered. Recoveries are up 70.

The number of active cases has dropped by 22, now standing at 895. Of those, 49 people are currently hospitalized.

South Dakota’s infection rate continues to stay around 8 percent of those tested. The state has 98,999 negative test results.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

