Advertisement

Noem says kids should be in school

Wants districts to open schools in the fall
Gov. Kristi Noem is discussing South Dakota's plan to return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kristi Noem is discussing South Dakota's plan to return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Kristi Noem Facebook Live)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says schools should open this fall.

In a media conference Tuesday morning, Noem addressed the upcoming school year. She says that it’s important for students to get back to school, claiming children thrive by having a routine. The governor also said in some cases not attending school could be harmful to children -- specifically in cases of abuse or neglect, since school officials can’t as easily monitor children who aren’t in classrooms.

Noem said current data doesn’t indicate that children transmit COVID-19, so masks shouldn’t be mandated in the classroom. She pointed out that children, especially young children who may be prone to fidget with masks, would have a hard time paying attention and learning. And that asking children to do that for a 7 or 8 hour day would not be practical.

“That’s the struggle that we all have. And I think having kiddos, sitting at their desk, trying to learn, while fighting with a mask and trying to breathe and not having it bother their nose, or their ears, all of that is a reality that our teachers and our administrators are going to have to deal with,” she said. “The most effective things those kids could do would be washing their hands on a regular basis throughout the day.”

Noem says every school district is different. In the event of an outbreak, each district will be encouraged to take whatever steps are necessary for the safety of students and staff.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID vaccine moves into phase three, so what does that mean?

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The continued spread of COVID-19 has sparked a global race to discover a vaccine. The biggest test so far for one experimental COVID vaccine test began on Monday, with the first of thousands of Americans getting the shot.

News

Hart Ranch gives outdoor experiences during pandemic

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sunday Miller
Hart Ranch in Rapid City offers camping and a weekly rodeo series. With distanced RV sites and a swimming pool by reservation, the Hart Ranch aims to give visitors a choice. Including Wild West Wednesdays, with an arena on the ranch showcasing local rodeo contestants and social distancing attendees.

News

Noem launching program to help SD workers dislocated by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
UpSkill is an online certification program for South Dakotans to have pathway to a a career

News

South Dakota prepares for continued drop in sales tax revenue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Recently, Gov. Kristi Noem reported at the end of the 2020 budget year the state had a $19 million surplus. However, tax revenue is down in the midst of the pandemic and experts are anticipating budget shortfalls that could be between $16 and $40 million.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Only 3 new COVID-19 cases reported West River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning; but no new deaths.

News

Discounted clothes at Plato’s Closet help students save money for upcoming semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
As schools across the state debate reopening this fall Plato’s Closet in Rapid City is offering back to school shopping on a budget.

News

Beat heat with inner tubes to float down river

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Plato's closet back to school shopping

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

RCAS start date decided upon - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Lead Deadwood district plans to open their doors on September 2nd with modifications including signage on hand washing, possible changes in bussing, and the plan as of now is to strongly encourage masks for the district. In an earlier sent out survey the superintedant of the disticts Dr. Dan Liekvold said the that 217 approved of masks while 214 did not. and with meeting like the one held this evening with parents they hope to continue the discussion on masks. There is another meeting planned fro tomorrow at 6:30 and another one on Wednesday at 1.

News

Vehicle-pedestrian accident under bridge on fifth

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau