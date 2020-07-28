Meet the South Dakota Special Olympics Athlete of Year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Works and Special Olympics South Dakota are proud to announce the winner of this year’s Special Olympics Athlete of the Year award, which is referred to as the “Spirit of a Champion” award. This year’s Spirit of a Champion is awarded to Correna Templar.

Correna has been participating in Special Olympics for 32 years and started around the age of nine. She has participated in softball, basketball, track/field, bocce, and bowling. Correna has won many ribbons and medals at the area and state level in all sports but, a highlight is when she was selected and competed in basketball at the 2010 USA Games in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she and her teammates won a bronze medal.

Correna reminds us all to “Be humble, stay humble and be proud”.

