Advertisement

Meet the South Dakota Special Olympics Athlete of Year

Correna Templar, the South Dakota Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, talks about her success and life after winning on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Works and Special Olympics South Dakota are proud to announce the winner of this year’s Special Olympics Athlete of the Year award, which is referred to as the “Spirit of a Champion” award. This year’s Spirit of a Champion is awarded to Correna Templar.

Correna has been participating in Special Olympics for 32 years and started around the age of nine. She has participated in softball, basketball, track/field, bocce, and bowling. Correna has won many ribbons and medals at the area and state level in all sports but, a highlight is when she was selected and competed in basketball at the 2010 USA Games in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she and her teammates won a bronze medal.

Correna reminds us all to “Be humble, stay humble and be proud”.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning

Meet the South Dakota Special Olympics Athlete of Year

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.

Morning

KOTA Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.

News

COVID scam

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Individuals are calling people, telling them they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and then asking them for credit card information so that a COVID-19 testing kit could be sent to them.

News

Deadwood school plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Lead Deadwood school district plans to open their doors on September 2nd -- with modifications including signage on hand washing, possible changes in bussing, and strongly encouraging masks for students and faculty.

Latest News

News

RCAS back to school date is September 8

Updated: 12 hours ago
The delayed date was approved unanimously by the school board Monday night and a new calendar is in the works.

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis sees historic increase in new vendors for the rally

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Vendors in Sturgis are pitching their tents for the upcoming rally.

News

Local law enforcement responds to potential defunding and demands for reform

Updated: 15 hours ago
Black Hills Community Action Initiative has held weekly protests since the beginning of June -- calling attention to changes they wish to see within the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

News

The state of South Dakota recently closed the 2020 budget year with a surplus of 19 million dollars

Updated: 15 hours ago
But with tax revenue down due to the coronavirus pandemic ... experts say the budget could see large shortfalls.

News

Man drowns in Fort Pierre Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago
A 67-year-old man from Pierre died after he went into the Missouri River while unloading his boat at the Fort Pierre boat ramp Monday morning.

News

80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just around the corner and vendors are starting to pop up around town

Updated: 15 hours ago
The number of vendors for the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are down by 30% from last year. With those numbers being down, the amount of new vendors are up." City Manager Daniel Ainslie says this has been the highest increase in new vendors the city has ever seen... and they range from locals to people across the nation.