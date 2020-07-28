Is the Sturgis rally going to have Lyft and Uber this year?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The question arises again this year, will Lyft or Uber be able to operate during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?

In the city of Sturgis, a license is necessary.

Earlier this year though, the city made a change to the policy, $200 per vehicle capping at $1,000 for any amount of vehicles.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie says that they don’t know yet if Lyft and Uber will be there.

“Lyft and Uber so far as a company not paid that fee and so that means if you are a private individual or private operator of Lyft or Uber, you’d still are more than welcome to apply,” says Ainslie.

Ainslie says as long as a driver meets the insurance requirement, pays the fee, and proper licensing they can operate.

