UpSkill will help South Dakotans who were laid off due to COVID-19

UpSkill will be offered at the four technical colleges in the state
Western Dakota Tech is one of the schools that will be offering the program.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UpSkill, a new program to help workers who have been laid off by COVID-19, was announced on Monday by Governor Kristi Noem.

Twenty-two online certificate programs in high-demand fields are included, and people who take part in the program will pay little to nothing to get their credentials.

The four technical colleges in the state will participate when classes start this fall.

Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City is offering plumbing, EMT, and phlebotomy.

Individuals need to qualify as a displaced worker by the department of labor in South Dakota to be apart of the program.

The president of WDT Ann Bolman says if students are interested, they should reach out to WDTs admissions.

“There are opportunities to help them prepare for a different type of career and ones that are very solid and a lot more pandemic proof than some of the other types of jobs that people may have had here in the past,” says Bolman.

The program is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund as part of the CARES Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding.

