Hart Ranch gives outdoor experiences during pandemic

Hart Ranch is seeing visitors from surrounding states and the East Coast
Hart Ranch
Hart Ranch(Sunday Miller)
By Sunday Miller
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While many industries are struggling during the pandemic, outdoor activities are gaining popularity.

Hart Ranch in Rapid City offers camping and a weekly rodeo series. With distanced RV sites and a swimming pool by reservation, the Hart Ranch aims to give visitors a choice. Including Wild West Wednesdays, with an arena on the ranch showcasing local rodeo contestants and social distancing attendees.

“South Dakota has gotten a lot of attention lately as far as being one of those states that ‘hey, you’re kind of free to do what you think is safe to do out here,’” Schnable said.

Tim Schnable, manager at Hart Ranch Resort, says, reservations are down less than 5% this year, and the ranch is seeing visitors from surrounding states and the East Coast.

“Our responsibility as a business is to provide those services as safely, and this year as cleanly as we possibly can. So lots of social distancing and lots of disinfecting going on just to provide a good atmosphere and people make the decision as to what they feel comfortable doing, which is ultimately what we enjoy in this state is giving people that choice,” Schnable said.

Schnable says, both locals and tourists are embracing camping, as well as family time in the Black Hills.

