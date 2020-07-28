Flash Flood Watch Wednesday and Wednesday Night!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A slow moving storm system moves overhead tonight through Wednesday night. Scattered showers and thundershowers will develop on and off, and localized pockets of heavy rain are possible Wednesday. A Flasj Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday with the potential of some flash flood if those heavy rains develop. Even as the storm moves off Thursday, an isolated afternoon thunderstorm is still possible.

The chance of storms is at a minimum into the weekend and temps could actually stay on the cooler side thru the weekend, too!

