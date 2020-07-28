Advertisement

Flash Flood Watch Wednesday and Wednesday Night!

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A slow moving storm system moves overhead tonight through Wednesday night. Scattered showers and thundershowers will develop on and off, and localized pockets of heavy rain are possible Wednesday. A Flasj Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday with the potential of some flash flood if those heavy rains develop. Even as the storm moves off Thursday, an isolated afternoon thunderstorm is still possible.

The chance of storms is at a minimum into the weekend and temps could actually stay on the cooler side thru the weekend, too!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain into Wednesday Night, Some Heavy Rains Possible!

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Beneficial rains on the way!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

Heavy rain possible Wednesday!

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Heavy rain possible Wednesday!

Forecast

Heavy rain possible Wednesday!

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT

Forecast

Sunny and warm start to the week

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warmer temperatures return with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
Warmer temperatures return with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Forecast

Warmer temperatures return with the chance of showers and thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT

Forecast

Cooler temperatures and sunshine on Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Cooler temperatures and sunshine on Sunday

Forecast

Cooler temperatures and sunshine for Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT