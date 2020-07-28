Discounted clothes at Plato’s Closet help students save money for upcoming semester

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As schools across the state debate reopening this fall Plato’s Closet in Rapid City is offering back to school shopping on a budget.

After recently renovating their store to include more dressing rooms, Plato’s Closet has been stocking up on back to school items all summer including gently-used clothing, shoes, and accessories for teens and young adults.

In mid-August, they’re allowing students in the store after hours for back to school deals.

Students can also trade in their clothing for cash or store credit. A sales associate says everyone has a different sense of creativity and style.

“It’s a really great way to save money, you get this high-demand, popular, trendy items, you can look great but you’re doing it on a budget,” Tiffany Johnson said. “You saved a lot of money, we get a lot of expensive-ish brands like Patagonia, Nike, and we sell them for up to 70 percent off in our store, so they’re still great quality and you still look good and can have a lot more items in your closet, rotate stuff out.”

