Advertisement

Discounted clothes at Plato’s Closet help students save money for upcoming semester

Plato's Closet in Rapid City sells brand names like Nike or Patagonia for up to 70% off
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As schools across the state debate reopening this fall Plato’s Closet in Rapid City is offering back to school shopping on a budget.

After recently renovating their store to include more dressing rooms, Plato’s Closet has been stocking up on back to school items all summer including gently-used clothing, shoes, and accessories for teens and young adults.

In mid-August, they’re allowing students in the store after hours for back to school deals.

Students can also trade in their clothing for cash or store credit. A sales associate says everyone has a different sense of creativity and style.

“It’s a really great way to save money, you get this high-demand, popular, trendy items, you can look great but you’re doing it on a budget,” Tiffany Johnson said. “You saved a lot of money, we get a lot of expensive-ish brands like Patagonia, Nike, and we sell them for up to 70 percent off in our store, so they’re still great quality and you still look good and can have a lot more items in your closet, rotate stuff out.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Only 2 new COVID-19 cases reported West River

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning; but no new deaths.

News

Beat heat with inner tubes to float down river

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Plato's closet back to school shopping

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

RCAS start date decided upon - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Lead Deadwood district plans to open their doors on September 2nd with modifications including signage on hand washing, possible changes in bussing, and the plan as of now is to strongly encourage masks for the district. In an earlier sent out survey the superintedant of the disticts Dr. Dan Liekvold said the that 217 approved of masks while 214 did not. and with meeting like the one held this evening with parents they hope to continue the discussion on masks. There is another meeting planned fro tomorrow at 6:30 and another one on Wednesday at 1.

Latest News

News

Vehicle-pedestrian accident under bridge on fifth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau

News

Missing Native American Center to open in Rapid city

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Lead Deadwood district plans to open their doors on September 2nd with modifications including signage on hand washing, possible changes in bussing, and the plan as of now is to strongly encourage masks for the district. In an earlier sent out survey the superintedant of the disticts Dr. Dan Liekvold said the that 217 approved of masks while 214 did not. and with meeting like the one held this evening with parents they hope to continue the discussion on masks. There is another meeting planned fro tomorrow at 6:30 and another one on Wednesday at 1.

News

COVID scam

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Individuals are calling people, telling them they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and then asking them for credit card information so that a COVID-19 testing kit could be sent to them.

News

Deadwood school plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Lead Deadwood school district plans to open their doors on September 2nd -- with modifications including signage on hand washing, possible changes in bussing, and strongly encouraging masks for students and faculty.

News

RCAS back to school date is September 8

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
The delayed date was approved unanimously by the school board Monday night and a new calendar is in the works.

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis sees historic increase in new vendors for the rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Vendors in Sturgis are pitching their tents for the upcoming rally.