Beneficial rains on the way!

Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny(KEVN/KOTA)
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A major change in the weather pattern promises some beneficial rainfall for much of the area starting tonight and lasting through Thursday. Some locations could see over an inch of rainfall, which will be most welcomed! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening for the Black Hills and plains east of the hills on into south-central South Dakota.

Temperatures will be rather hot today, then much cooler Wednesday and Thursday with the clouds and showers around. Drier, warmer weather returns Friday and hold through the weekend - the first weekend of August!

