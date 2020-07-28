Advertisement

4th victim dies after Utah plane crash that killed pilot, infant daughter

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSTU/CNN) - Neighbors helped get a 72-year-old woman out of her Utah home when an airplane crashed into it, killing three people on board and setting the house on fire. The woman later died from severe burn injuries.

Neighbor Autumn Allen, who is studying to become an EMT, described feeling “inspired” by 72-year-old Mary Quintana’s strength as she pulled her away from her burning West Jordan, Utah, home on Saturday.

Allen thought she saved Quintana’s life, but the woman died Monday morning from injuries she sustained when her house caught on fire after a small airplane crashed into it.

Mary Quintana, 72, died of burn injuries days after a small airplane crashed into her West Jordan, Utah, home. The plane's pilot, his 9-month-old daughter and another female passenger died in the crash.
Mary Quintana, 72, died of burn injuries days after a small airplane crashed into her West Jordan, Utah, home. The plane's pilot, his 9-month-old daughter and another female passenger died in the crash.(Source: Quintana Family/KSTU/CNN)

“I think it’s going to be hard for the flashbacks to stop for people around here,” Allen said. “I’m at peace because I know that she’s not in pain.”

The Piper PA-32 plane, flown by 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff, crashed into Quintana’s home after leaving South Valley Regional Airport. Dozens of neighbors responded to the site, trying to save everyone from the massive flames.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic material that some viewers may find disturbing.

Lee Wyckoff, his 9-month-old daughter Coral and another passenger, identified as 36-year-old Milda Shibonis, died in the crash. The pilot's wife, Rebecca Wyckoff, and a 2-year-old boy suffered critical injuries. Shibonis' 12-year-old daughter was treated at a hospital and released.

The Quintana family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time. So many people have come out to see the crash site, neighbors had to post signs at various entrances of the neighborhood, urging people to be respectful.

“People should just understand that there’s a boundary,” Allen said. “People didn’t want to go see 9/11. They were running from it. They didn’t want to see it. Why would you want to see this?”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KSTU, Quintana Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID scam

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Individuals are calling people, telling them they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and then asking them for credit card information so that a COVID-19 testing kit could be sent to them.

News

Deadwood school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Lead Deadwood school district plans to open their doors on September 2nd -- with modifications including signage on hand washing, possible changes in bussing, and strongly encouraging masks for students and faculty.

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

National

Swimmer killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials are urging swimmers and boaters in the area to use caution and avoid seals or schools of fish.

Latest News

News

RCAS back to school date is September 8

Updated: 3 hours ago
The delayed date was approved unanimously by the school board Monday night and a new calendar is in the works.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 4 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Lawmakers and the public are honoring Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

National

N Korea’s Kim boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War.

National Politics

White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

National

US Attorney: Feds will stay in Portland until attacks end

Updated: 5 hours ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.