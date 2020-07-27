Sunny and warm start to the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure aloft will bring a mostly sunny, warm weather pattern to us today and Tuesday High temperatures will be near 90, which will be slightly above normal for this time of year.

A significant and welcome change in the weather pattern arrives Tuesday night through Thursday. Low pressure aloft lumbers in from the west, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. There is a possibility some parts of KOTA Territory will receive more than an inch of rain during the middle of the week, which would be great news.

The end of the week and next weekend look to be dry and warm again.

