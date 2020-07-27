Advertisement

Sunny and warm start to the week

Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny(KEVN/KOTA)
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure aloft will bring a mostly sunny, warm weather pattern to us today and Tuesday High temperatures will be near 90, which will be slightly above normal for this time of year.

A significant and welcome change in the weather pattern arrives Tuesday night through Thursday. Low pressure aloft lumbers in from the west, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. There is a possibility some parts of KOTA Territory will receive more than an inch of rain during the middle of the week, which would be great news.

The end of the week and next weekend look to be dry and warm again.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer temperatures return with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Updated: 11 hours ago
Warmer temperatures return with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Forecast

Warmer temperatures return with the chance of showers and thunderstorms

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

Cooler temperatures and sunshine on Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Cooler temperatures and sunshine on Sunday

Forecast

Cooler temperatures and sunshine for Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Another HOT day tomorrow, 80′s are back by Sunday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be back in the 90s Saturday with a chance of storms in the afternoon.

Forecast

Another HOT day tomorrow, 80's are back by Sunday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT

Forecast

Continued Hot with a Chance of Thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warmer weather remains with a chance of thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
Warmer weather remains with a chance of thunderstorms

Forecast

Hot weather remains with a chance of thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT