First West Nile virus case of 2020 reported in South Dakota

The state Health Department said Friday the virus was detected in a McCook County resident
(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has recorded its first case of human West Nile virus of 2020.

The state Health Department said Friday the virus was detected in a McCook County resident.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton says South Dakotans need to protect themselves against the mosquito-borne virus, especially during evening outdoor activities.

Clayton says South Dakota historically has a disproportionately high number of West Nile virus case compared with other states. He encouraged residents to reduce their risk by applying mosquito repellents to clothes and exposed skin, wearing pants and long sleeves when outdoors, limiting time outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and getting rid of standing water that gives mosquitoes a place to breed.

South Dakota’s first human case was reported in 2001. Since then, the state has reported 2,613 human cases and 46 deaths.

