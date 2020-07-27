Advertisement

South Dakota Department of Health warns against COVID-19 scam

Scammers call individuals and tell them they have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19
The West Virginia Attorney General is warning of a text message scam that makes people believe they came into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
The West Virginia Attorney General is warning of a text message scam that makes people believe they came into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State officials issued a warning about a scam making the rounds in South Dakota involving the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

Scammers call individuals and tell them they have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The scammer then asks for credit card information so a COVID-19 testing kit can be sent to them, according to Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

Malsam-Rysdon said the Department of Health would never ask for credit card information or request money when they call regarding potential COVID-19 exposure.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19-related rip-offs spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

COVID-19 outbreak closes Camp Judson for summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Camp Judson announced it was closing for the season after it confirmed fewer than 10 cases associated with the camp.

Coronavirus

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota reported only 49 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24-hour period.

News

Dusty Johnson wants pedophile’s federal pension revoked

Updated: 3 hours ago
South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson wants former IHS doctor convicted of pedophilia to lose his federal pension.

Latest News

News

First West Nile virus case of 2020 reported in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota has recorded its first case of human West Nile virus of 2020.

News

South Dakota man charged in 1974 slaying in Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who was questioned in 1974 about the killing of a woman who was stabbed 38 times in her western Minnesota home has now been charged with murder.

Community

Pandemic slows Flutter Productions but the show will go on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
For Rachel Grant and Adante Carter, this is a reunion of sorts. Former classmates at Stevens High School, they last danced together eight years ago.

News

2 arrested after deadly shooting in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two people were arrested after a man was shot and killed in Sioux Falls.

News

Sturgis prom

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Flu season and COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.