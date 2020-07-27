Advertisement

Red Cloud Indian Art Show is virtual this summer

This year, the Red Cloud Indian Art Show is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the Red Cloud Indian Art Show is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Red Cloud Indian School)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) - The Red Cloud Indian Art Show held every summer on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is usually an intimate gathering.

It’s a chance for local Lakota artists to rub elbows with big-name artists in the Indigenous art world. Organizers have found a way to carry out the show for a 52nd year, bringing vital income to Native American artists who work all winter in anticipation of selling their pieces at summer art shows.

The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School, a Jesuit school on Pine Ridge, held a virtual opening and is displaying the art online through Aug. 9.

All the artwork is for sale, with the proceeds used to support individual artists as well as the work of the Heritage Center.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Pandemic slows Flutter Productions but the show will go on

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
For Rachel Grant and Adante Carter, this is a reunion of sorts. Former classmates at Stevens High School, they last danced together eight years ago.

Community

Lending a helping hand to the Sturgis community

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting community members in Sturgis.

Community

Platelet donations are as critical as whole blood

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
Donating platelets can help save many people.

News

Rapid City Parks and Rec is back to business with a few additional cleaning protocols

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation department felt the weight of the pandemic with the opening of park facilities this summer.

Latest News

Community

Rapid City Public Library gets into the pop-up biz

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
Rapid City will see more pop-up libraries.

Community

Rapid City Pop-up Library Interview

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By Sunday Miller
Sunday Miller sits down with Library Director Terri Davis to talk about Rapid City's new pop-up library started just this month. They are traveling to various community sites and setting up library materials to be checked out, offering librarian reference services, story times, and take and make kits for kids. Currently the Rapid City Public Library Foundation is working to fund an actual “bookmobile” vehicle for this endeavor and she will be talking about the future vision of this service. It was important for us to start this mobile library because it’s bringing library services out into the community and meeting people where they’re at. It’s providing access and literacy services to those that might not otherwise have the ability to visit the library readily or even take advantage of the online library. While the term “bookmobile” may bring up nostalgia in many, this is beyond that concept, offering so much more than just “mobile” books. Eventually, when the permanent pop-up library vehicle is purchased, we hope to provide a Wi-Fi hotspot, laptops and tablets to use onsite as well as STEM educational events just to name a few of the services we want to offer at various locations throughout Pennington County.

News

Fitzgerald Stadium’s $5 million-facelift begins

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
Fitzgerald Stadium will get a complete facelift, thanks to money from the Rapid City Vision Fund.

News

Safe seats: Rapid restaurants promote eating outside

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
When visiting a restaurant the CDC recommends wearing a face covering when not eating, washing your hands properly, and social distancing when possible. One way people are enjoying their favorite restaurants while staying safe is to choose outdoor seating.

Community

Onsite shopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market returns

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
Shopping at the farmers market.

Community

The bike shortage continues due to the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
How is the bike industry doing during the pandemic?