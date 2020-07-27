Advertisement

Learn Lakota in upcoming Ateyapi Lakota Language Class

Kids and adults are invited to attend the upcoming Ateyapi Lakota Language Class with Instructor, Darrell Red Cloud.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Instructor for the upcoming Ateyapi Lakota Language Class, Darrell Red Cloud, sits down with Natalie Morris on Good Morning KOTA Territory to discuss details on the event.

The classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 5 pm at 612 Crazy Horse St in Rapid City. A meal will be served after class. Parents are strongly encouraged to attend to keep up with what your child is learning.

Two classrooms will be available, with each class size being five students.

Mr. Red Cloud said it’s never too late to start learning. Kids and adults are invited to learn.

For more information on the class dates, please visit the Facebook page for the Ateyapi Lakota Language Class.

Facebook Page: Ateyapi Lakota Language Class

Learn Lakota in the upcoming Ateyapi Lakota Language Class

