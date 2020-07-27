Heavy rain possible Wednesday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re tracking a slow-moving storm pushing our way from Nevada. Part #1 of this storm arrives last Tuesday with a few afternoon thunderstorms, first in Wyoming, then moving into South Dakota for Tuesday evening. Part #2 of this storm lingers on top of us Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms may move slowly Wednesday, giving us the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the Hills. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday night because of this potential.

A few showers could linger into Thursday morning, then the storm moves away bring in back more seasonal temps and dry conditions into the weekend.

