Advertisement

Heavy rain possible Wednesday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re tracking a slow-moving storm pushing our way from Nevada. Part #1 of this storm arrives last Tuesday with a few afternoon thunderstorms, first in Wyoming, then moving into South Dakota for Tuesday evening. Part #2 of this storm lingers on top of us Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms may move slowly Wednesday, giving us the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the Hills. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday night because of this potential.

A few showers could linger into Thursday morning, then the storm moves away bring in back more seasonal temps and dry conditions into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heavy rain possible Wednesday!

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Sunny and warm start to the week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warmer temperatures return with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
Warmer temperatures return with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer temperatures return with the chance of showers and thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT

Forecast

Cooler temperatures and sunshine on Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Cooler temperatures and sunshine on Sunday

Forecast

Cooler temperatures and sunshine for Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT

Forecast

Another HOT day tomorrow, 80′s are back by Sunday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be back in the 90s Saturday with a chance of storms in the afternoon.

Forecast

Another HOT day tomorrow, 80's are back by Sunday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT