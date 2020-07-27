Advertisement

Feeding South Dakota sees high demand for food assistance

The last unemployment benefits check was released Saturday and Feeding South Dakota expects to see a spike.
Feeding South Dakota volunteers help distribute food to people in need.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Between the summer, the pandemic and now the end of unemployment benefits...Feeding South Dakota is seeing the need spike in the community.

This year, Feeding South Dakota is seeing about 10,000 people a week line up for food assistance.

Last year, it was about 3,000 to 4,000 people.

Along with the mobile food pantry, there is a main distribution center set up in Rapid City at the Central States Fairgrounds where families can drive up to retrieve a box of food.

Volunteers are in high demand as they try to handle the influx of seniors and children that are also showing up.

Despite Paul Rodrigues, Western Operations Manager for Feeding South Dakota, working with food banks for the several years and coming from California, the line of people in need amazes him.

“When I came out here it was right before the pandemic had hit and seeing the lines of cars was just --that was tough to see that. In the nine plus years I’ve been involved in the food banks I have never seen anything like that,” Rodrigues said.

Next month, Feeding South Dakota plans to have 10 to 13 locations open to distribute food to the community once again.

