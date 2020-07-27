Advertisement

Dusty Johnson wants pedophile’s federal pension revoked

Former Indian Health Service pediatrician was convicted of sexually assaulting children in South Dakota and Montana
(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (KOTA) - A former Indian Health Service doctor convicted of pedophilia continues to receive a government pension; but South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson wants that to end.

Johnson, along with Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to hold pediatrician Stanley Patrick Weber fully accountable for his actions. The representatives demanded HHS revoke Mr. Weber’s government pension after an investigation reported the felon, convicted of child sexual abuse, was still receiving his pension. See their request here.

“Over the past few years, the American public has been shocked and horrified to learn about the appalling crimes against children perpetrated by Stanley Patrick Weber during his lengthy tenure at HIS,” said Johnson and Gianforte in a release.

“Despite multiple concerns and allegations throughout his tenure at IHS hospitals in Montana and South Dakota, IHS and the Public Health Service (PHS) allowed Mr. Weber to continue treating young Native American boys. These children were often disadvantaged, and Mr. Weber actions were a despicable abuse of authority and control. Thankfully, Mr. Weber has finally been put where he belongs: behind bars,” said Johnson and Gianforte.

“By allowing Mr. Weber to continue to collect his pension, the PHSCC has not held him fully responsible for his actions. We urge that the agency to convene the board of inquiry and take quick action to revoke Mr. Weber’s government pension,” the representatives said.

